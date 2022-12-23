JEE-Advanced to be held on June 4, 2023

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology will be conducted on June 4, 2023, IIT Guwahati announced on Friday.

The institute is responsible for conducting the crucial examination for 2023.

The examination comprises two papers of three-hour duration each.

According to IIT officials, it is compulsory for candidates to appear in both the papers.

''The JEE-Advanced 2023 will be conducted by the seven zonal coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The performance of a candidate in JEE(Advanced) 2023 will form the basis for admission to the Bachelors, Integrated Masters, and the Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level), mentioned in clause 2, in all the IITs in the academic year 2023-24,'' a senior IIT Guwahati official said.

''The decisions of JAB 2023 will be final in all matters related to JEE (Advanced) 2023 and admissions to IITs in the academic year 2023-24,'' the official added.

JEE-Main, which is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, is also a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)