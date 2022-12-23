CBI searches West Bengal education dept's headquarters

A CBI team conducted searches at the headquarters of the West Bengal Education Department near Kolkata on Friday in connection with its investigations into the alleged teacher recruitment irregularities, officials said.

It searched several computer and went through various documents at different offices in Bikash Bhawan in Salt Lake's DF Block, they said.

The agency also sealed a warehouse of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, they added.

It seized multiple documents from the sixth floor of the building where Education Minister Bratya Basu's office is located, officials said.

