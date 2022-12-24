Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi halts Yatra to give way to ambulance near Apollo hospital

He also asked fellow Yatris to give way to the ambulance.This incident occurred near Apollo hospital in the national capital at around 830 am Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Gandhi entered Delhi from the Badarpur border in Haryana in the morning.The Yatra will cover a distance of 23 km in Delhi starting from Badarpur Border and will end near Red Fort.It will pass through Ashram Chowk, Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Red Fort and Raj Ghat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 10:49 IST
Rahul Gandhi halts Yatra to give way to ambulance near Apollo hospital
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: Twitter/ BharatJodo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stopped his Bharat Jodo Yatra near Apollo hospital here to give way to an ambulance.

He halted for a while to let the ambulance pass. He also asked fellow Yatris to give way to the ambulance.

This incident occurred near Apollo hospital in the national capital at around 8:30 am Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Gandhi entered Delhi from the Badarpur border in Haryana in the morning.

The Yatra will cover a distance of 23 km in Delhi starting from Badarpur Border and will end near Red Fort.

It will pass through Ashram Chowk, Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Red Fort and Raj Ghat. The Yatra took a two-hour break at the Ashram Chowk before proceeding to Red Fort.

Bharat Jodo Yatra has already covered nearly 3,000 kms and will cover 12 states travelling a total of 3,570 kms before culminating in Jammu and Kashmir in January end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022