WB Guv faces protests by Left students

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose faced protests by Left students of Jadavpur University, of which he is the chancellor, on Saturday when he went to attend the convocation but he pacified them by speaking to them.

SFI and Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students' Union (FETSU) members waved placards and raised slogans outside the marquee set up for the programme as Bose's car went near the main convocation venue demanding early students union election, which is overdue for over three years.

Bose went inside and took his chair on the podium as the sloganeering continued outside.

But he soon sent word to the agitating students that he would like to meet them. Accompanied by SFI and FETSU delegates went into a room next to the podium and was closeted with them.

FETSU president Aritra Majumder later said, ''We have nothing against the governor. We only wanted to convey our long standing demand to hold students' union polls which the JU authorities are delaying for no reason. We tried to intimate him about our democratic rights not being granted and he seemed to be sympathetic to our issue.'' Majumder said Bose invited the students to the Raj Bhavan to discuss their demands in future if they are dissatisfied. The governor also told them that he had taken over recently and is yet to get the full grasp of their problems.

''Let me know things first. I will certainly look into it,'' a SFI leaader said quoting Bose.

Bose told reporters, ''If there is a problem there can be ways to solve it. We will find the ways.'' Jadavpur University Teachers Association office bearer Partha Pratim Biswas told PTI while the teachers' body supported the demand of students, fulfillment of which is long overdue, ''We do not endorse choosing a solemn occasion like the convocation for registering protests even if that is done out of desperation.'' ''The governor subsequently met the students. The agitation could have therefore been avoided. We condemn the form of protest and not the issue,'' he added.

Bose in his welcome address said he was happy to be in JU which occupies the fourth best spot among Indian universities.

''I am proud to be at a place where 42 scientists have got international laurels for their research work. I am happy to be at the annual convocation of the JU,'' he said.

Addressing the students as new generation leaders of India who will lead the country, Bose said they will be the fulcrum of Indian knowledge society.

''Make changes in society, in fields of research and education,'' the governor added.

