Jadavpur University: Charting the Path to Academic Excellence

At Jadavpur University's convocation, Governor CV Ananda Bose hailed the institution as the best in West Bengal, predicting a future as the nation's top university. Speaking as chancellor, he credited JU's excellent students and faculty for its academic achievements and ongoing success.

Bose highlighted the university's notable alumni, explaining that its legacy of excellence is internationally recognized. To honor exceptional contributions, he announced an 'award of excellence' for top-performing students, faculty, and staff, rewarding them with Rs 25,000 cash, citations, and trophies.

Former AICTE chairman T G Sitharam described JU as a premier talent source. Vice Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya emphasized the university's commitment to inclusive and socially-responsible education amidst global challenges. The convocation saw degrees awarded to over 4,000 graduates and scholars.

(With inputs from agencies.)