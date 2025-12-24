Left Menu

Jadavpur University: Charting the Path to Academic Excellence

Governor CV Ananda Bose lauds Jadavpur University as the best in West Bengal, anticipating national recognition. JU has a rich legacy and its faculty and students continue to achieve excellence. Bose introduced an 'award of excellence' for outstanding contributions. JU is acknowledged as a center of distinction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:46 IST
Jadavpur University: Charting the Path to Academic Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At Jadavpur University's convocation, Governor CV Ananda Bose hailed the institution as the best in West Bengal, predicting a future as the nation's top university. Speaking as chancellor, he credited JU's excellent students and faculty for its academic achievements and ongoing success.

Bose highlighted the university's notable alumni, explaining that its legacy of excellence is internationally recognized. To honor exceptional contributions, he announced an 'award of excellence' for top-performing students, faculty, and staff, rewarding them with Rs 25,000 cash, citations, and trophies.

Former AICTE chairman T G Sitharam described JU as a premier talent source. Vice Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya emphasized the university's commitment to inclusive and socially-responsible education amidst global challenges. The convocation saw degrees awarded to over 4,000 graduates and scholars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025