Those responsible for paper leak won't be spared: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the leak of teacher recruitment exam paper was unfortunate and promised a strict action against the culprits.

Gehlot said that Rajasthan is the only state in the country which has taken prompt and strict action in such matters. The new date for the Saturday paper will be released soon, he said. Police on Saturday arrested 44 people just a few hours before the general knowledge paper for the second grade teacher recruitment examination in Rajasthan, followed by announcement to cancel the paper by Gehlot. ''The paper leak is very unfortunate. Papers have started leaking in many states, in the army, in the judiciary (Rajasthan). It is a very worrying situation. Rajasthan is the first state in the country which has put such people in jail,'' Gehlot told reporters here.

He further said: ''Strict action will be taken against those who indulge in this act. We have recently passed a law in the assembly under which such people will get strict punishment, if needed, we will make a more stringent law.'' The Chief Minister said it was sad to see some young people too getting involved in such acts. ''Unfortunately, many such gangs have been formed which mislead the children. Action will also be taken against the children (examinees) who are found involved in this so that in future they do not get involved in this type of work.'' Asked about BJP’s attack on the government over the paper leak, Gehlot said Rajasthan was the only state where action was taken against people responsible for such leaks.

On the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress, Gehlot said the impact of the yatra was huge because people have realised what dire straits they are in and how inflation is impacting them.

''Unemployment has spread very badly and no steps are being taken by the government. And there is tension in the country, an atmosphere of violence, which should end. Rahul Gandhi ji has raised the right issues and a new image of him has emerged from this yatra,'' he said.

