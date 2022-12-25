Left Menu

Teachers’ bodies protest against ‘undemocratic’ sacking of professor by Visva Bharati

We demand he be reinstated immediately. The VC has indulged in autocratic practices for a long time disregarding all democratic protests.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 17:48 IST
Two teachers' organisations on Sunday decried the "undemocratic" sacking of Visva Bharati university Prof Sudipta Bhattacharya for allegedly being involved in activities detrimental to the functioning of the institution.

The West Bengal College and University Teachers' Association (WBCUTA) and All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) protested against the decision and demanded his reinstatement.

A Visva Bharati official, however, claimed that Bhattacharya had long been aiding and abetting a section of students to disrupt the academic atmosphere of the campus, to manhandle Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and leaking out minutes of confidential internal meetings to the media for his own interest.

On the other hand, Bhattacharya, an office-bearer of Visva Bharati University Faculty Association, maintained that the charges were false and he was targetted as he had protested against the VC's "dictatorial attitude" against dissenting students and a section of faculty.

''I had wanted an inquiry against the VC's misdeeds since he took over the reins here in late 2018. I will move court,'' he said.

WBCUTA said, ''Bhattacharya had protested against stifling of liberal atmosphere in the central university and frequent suspensions of some students for participating in democratic movements. We demand he be reinstated immediately.'' ''The VC has indulged in autocratic practices for a long time disregarding all democratic protests. He has undemocratically sacked Bhattacharya," ABUTA said.

The Visva-Bharati official, however, said Bhattacharya had been given ample scope and showcaused at least two times in the past on the charge of committing various offences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

