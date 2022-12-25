President Murmu to visit Telangana for winter sojourn from Dec 26-30

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Secunderabad in Telangana for the winter sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam from December 26 to 30, an official statement said on Sunday.

The President will also visit the Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh and inaugurate projects related to the development of the shrine under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) of the Union Ministry of Tourism on Monday, the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

She will also visit Sri Shivaji Spoorthy Kendram at Srisailam before reaching the Rashtrapati Nilayam, it said.

On December 27, the President will address the students and faculty members of the Keshav Memorial Educational Society in Hyderabad.

On the same day, she will visit Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy and address officer trainees of the Indian Police Service (74th RR batch) there, the statement said.

Murmu will also inaugurate the wide plate mill of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) in Hyderabad, it said.

On December 28, the President will visit Sri Seetharama Chandra Swamyvari Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam and lay the foundation stone for the development of tourism infrastructure at the Bhadrachalam temple under the PRASHAD scheme. She will also inaugurate the 'Sammakka Saralamma Janjati Pujari Sammelan' organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad – Telangana as well as virtually inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential Schools of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana.

On the same day, Murmu will visit the Ramappa temple in Warangal district where she will lay the foundation stones for the development of tourism infrastructure at the Ramappa temple and restoration of the Kameshwaralaya temple, according to the statement.

The President will interact with the students and faculty members of G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science, BM Malani Nursing College and Suman Junior College of Mahila Dakshata Samithi in Hyderabad on December 29, the statement said.

On the same day, she will also visit the Statue of Equality at Sriramnagaram, Shamshabad, it said.

On December 30, she will host 'veer naris' and other dignitaries over lunch at the Rashtrapati Nilayam before returning to Delhi, it added.

