Man arrested for raping Mumbai-based student in his bus in Goa

The victim was part of a group of 14 students who are on vacation in Goa and had hired the accuseds bus. The accused has been remanded in police custody for five days, he said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-12-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 20:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bus driver was arrested for allegedly raping a Mumbai-based student holidaying in Goa, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in the accused's bus on Saturday and he was held by the women's wing of Goa police on Sunday, the official said.

''The accused is a resident of Zuarinagar in Vasco. The victim was part of a group of 14 students who are on vacation in Goa and had hired the accused's bus. The accused has been remanded in police custody for five days,'' he said.

