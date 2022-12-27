Girl injured in acid attack in Assam, accused held

A person was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly throwing acid on a school girl in Assam's Barpeta district after she refused a marriage proposal of the accused, police said. The incident took place on Sunday night in Garemari area of the district, when the accused threw acid on the Class-9 student while she was returning home from a cultural programme, a senior officer said. The school girl was critically injured and taken to a nearby primary health centre but referred to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital here on Monday after her condition deteriorated, he said. The accused was arrested after the family members of the girl lodged a complaint against him on Tuesday.

This is the second incident of acid attack in the state after a 35-year-old woman was critically injured when a youth threw acid on her on Sunday evening at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district.

She suffered burn injuries on her head, neck and ear and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, and the accused has been arrested.

