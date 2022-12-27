Left Menu

Pb govt declares holiday on Wednesday in view of Shaheedi Sabha at Fatehgarh Sahib

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-12-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 22:45 IST
The Punjab government has declared a holiday in the state on Wednesday in view of 'Shaheedi Sabha' to be held at Fatehgarh Sahib.

It made the announcement in a statement issued on Tuesday.

''On the occasion of Shaheedi Sabha at Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, all the government offices, boards, corporations and government educational institutions in Punjab will remain closed on December 28,'' the statement said.

Notably, the three-day 'Shaheedi Jor Mela' started on December 26 in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

The mela marks the martyrdom of the two younger sons of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh -- Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh -- who were bricked alive by the Mughals on December 26, 1705.

