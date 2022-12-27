Left Menu

Patnaik for reshaping technology education

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-12-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 23:03 IST
Patnaik for reshaping technology education
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday said there is a need to focus on reshaping technology education, as it dominates almost every aspect of life and society in the 21st century.

Addressing a session organised by the Biju Patnaik University of Technology, Patnaik also said higher education is critical for societal aspirations, developmental priorities and social values, all of which must be assessed, nurtured and refined regularly.

"There is a need to turn focus on reshaping technology education. The future of our civilisation totally depends on the quality and direction of our education," the chief minister said.

Patnaik also said the session will help create awareness about the National Education Policy 2020, and deliberate on the challenges and opportunities for its implementation.

"The state government is ready to provide all necessary support in the endeavour for transformation of our technological education," he said.

The Biju Patnaik University of Technology has plans for implementation of the new policy and discussion on various aspects of it such as introduction of multi-disciplinary courses, bringing improvement in research, innovation and rankings, capacity building and promotion of local language in engineering are underway, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedented audio on Mars

Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedente...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022