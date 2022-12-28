Left Menu

Nine children rescued from factory during anti-child labour raid in Noida: official

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-12-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 13:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nine children, who were illegally employed at a garment's factory in Noida, have been rescued by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Gautam Buddh Nagar police, officials said on Wednesday.

The children, including six girls and three boys, hail from different parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and were rescued on Tuesday following a tip-off received by the police.

''The raid was carried out over a tip-off about child labour in the factory located in Sector 65 here. The raid team also comprised officials of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the Childline,'' AHTU in-charge Vinod Panwar told PTI.

After being rescued, the children were taken for their medical examination post which they were all admitted to the shelter home in accordance with the rules, Panwar said.

Another AHTU official Devendra Singh, who was part of the raid, said some of the children had been working in the factory since last six months while a couple of them were there for over one year.

Another official said that the operator of the factory claimed that two of the ''rescued'' employees are aged over 18 years and has submitted documents of proof to corroborate his claims. “The claims are being verified now,'' the official told PTI.

The AHTU of the Noida Police has rescued around 70 children so far this year, according to an official.

