Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala Received Prestigious Chathrapathi Shivaji Maharaj Gourav Award from Minister Sri Ramdas Athawale

New Delhi (India), December 28: On December 24, 2022, in Lodhi Estate, New Delhi, Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala was presented with the “Chathrapathi Shivaji Maharaj Gourav Award 2022.” This is yet another remarkable accomplishment in the fields of social activism and business entrepreneurship for her. In the Delhi Chinmaya Mission Auditorium, she celebrated her accomplishment. She is a multifaceted woman who has won numerous honors in various categories.

A large number of politicians and Bollywood stars were guests of honor at this award ceremony. Some of them were: Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala (Taj Mrs. Universe Winner 2022, Global Peace Ambassador, Guest of Honour cum Awardee), Shri Ramdas Athawale ji (Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of India), Smt. Dr Darakhshan Andrabi ji- Chairperson J&K Waqf Board (Minister of State J&K, BJP NATIONAL EXECUTIVE MEMBER, J&K BJP Core Group Member/ BJP Spokesperson), Shri Manoj Tiwari ji (Member of the Lok Sabha, Singer and actor), Shri S. P. Singh Baghel ji (Minister of State for Law and Justice, Government of India), Shri Shyam Jaju ji (Ex-National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party and DPIAF - National advisor), Shri Shyam Sundar Agrawal ji (Ex. Mayor of West Delhi), and many more.

Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala has proven that there is no maximum age for success if you have the desire, commitment, and ability to achieve your goals. She even received the Most Inspirational Woman from India award for it, setting a benchmark for all other women and girls out there. She developed into a versatile person with the ability to experience and succeed in various aspects of the world, ranging from business, social activism, and education to spirituality, beauty, and writing. She achieved various awards in the fashion industry, such as Taj Mrs Universe Winner 2022, Ms India winner, Ms Glam India icon winner, Miss India International Winner, Mrs Asia Universe Winner, and Mrs Asia Super Model Winner 2022. Her cute smile, around 6-foot height, self-care, and dimple beauty with self-confidence are the reasons behind her repeated achievements and awards in this sector. She received numerous awards for her work in social services and entrepreneurship, including the Nelson Mandela Noble Peace Award, Jawahar Lal Nehru Global Peace Award, the Indira Gandhi International Seva Ratna Award 2022, Attal Bihari Wajpayee Samman Awardthe Powerful Women Award, Rashtriya Prathista Puraskar Award, The Most Inspirational Woman Award, the Influencer Award, the Indian Glory Award, the Real Life Super Hero Award from United Nations, and many others. She works as a social activist on issues like tobacco control, assisting minority sections in village communities, raising awareness of AIDS, illiteracy, child safety, and animal welfare. Her social activities show that no matter how successful one becomes in life, they should never forget to protect the nation’s foundation. Nurturing the roots and still making great achievements in her 40s implies that nowadays a girl can do anything if she is extremely determined towards her goals. Nowadays, women are breaking various records and continuously making their country proud with national and international accolades. To advance our nation, everyone must focus on their upcoming future and develop into a dynamic individual.

