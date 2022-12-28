Left Menu

Himachal CM announces festival allowance for destitute women, orphans in govt-run institutions

Sukhu took stock of the facilities at the Model Children Home and Old Age Home and the Nari Sewa Sadan in Mashobra and the Institute for Children with Special Abilities in Dhalli in Shimla district.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-12-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 21:43 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced a festival allowance for inmates of government-run institutions housing destitute women, orphans and specially abled children.

This step, he said, would give the inmates the feeling that the government was committed and concerned for their welfare. Sukhu took stock of the facilities at the Model Children Home and Old Age Home and the Nari Sewa Sadan in Mashobra and the Institute for Children with Special Abilities in Dhalli in Shimla district. He also interacted with the inmates and directed officials to ensure best facilities for them.

Sukhu said three integrated social welfare institutions would be set up in different parts of the state to provide state-of-the-art facilities to destitute women, orphans and specially abled children. Directions have been issued to the departments concerned to ensure planning and design of the, according to a statement issued here.

Sukhu also distributed blankets and sweets to the inmates of Nari Sewa Sadan.

Earlier, the chief minister released the government calendar for 2023 that includes pictures from his oath ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

