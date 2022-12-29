Left Menu

CBSE releases class 10, 12 date sheet; exams to begin on Feb 15

Updated: 29-12-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 20:36 IST
CBSE releases class 10, 12 date sheet; exams to begin on Feb 15
Represntative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced class 10 and 12 board examinations will begin from February 15. Releasing the date sheet, the board said sufficient gap has been given between two subjects, and other factors such as competitive entrance tests have also been taken into account in deciding the dates. Examination will begin at 10.30 am.

