Man found dead in Ballia school

An unidentified man was found dead in a balcony of a government primary school in a village here on Thursday, police said.

Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar said the body was found in the school in Madhubani village under the Bairia police station area.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination. ''We are trying to identify the deceased. The cause of death will be confirmed once we get the post-mortem report,'' Kumar added.

