Man found dead in Ballia school
PTI | Ballia | Updated: 29-12-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 20:41 IST
An unidentified man was found dead in a balcony of a government primary school in a village here on Thursday, police said.
Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar said the body was found in the school in Madhubani village under the Bairia police station area.
The body was sent for a post-mortem examination. ''We are trying to identify the deceased. The cause of death will be confirmed once we get the post-mortem report,'' Kumar added.
