Maha: More than 100 medical students suffer food poisoning in Nashik; 55 still in hospital, others discharged

More than 100 medical students suffer food poisoning in Nashik; 55 still in hospital, others discharged

More than 100 students of a campus having several medical colleges in Maharashtras Nashik suffered food poisoning and some 55 of them continue to be hospital while others were discharged post treatment, an official said on Thursday.These students from SMBT Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Dharmagaon in the districts Igatpuri taluka complained of nausea and stomach upset on Wednesday, he said.Some 100-125 students felt distressed after having lunch in the facilitys canteen, following which they were admitted in the SMBT Hospital on the campus.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 30-12-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 00:52 IST
More than 100 students of a campus having several medical colleges in Maharashtra's Nashik suffered food poisoning and some 55 of them continue to be hospital while others were discharged post treatment, an official said on Thursday.

These students from SMBT Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Dharmagaon in the district's Igatpuri taluka complained of nausea and stomach upset on Wednesday, he said.

''Some 100-125 students felt distressed after having lunch in the facility's canteen, following which they were admitted in the SMBT Hospital on the campus. Most have been discharged. Some 50-55 students continue to be in hospital under observation,'' a functionary from the SMBT Charitable Trust told PTI.

The operations of the canteen have been contracted to a private firm, police said.

An official of Wadivarhe police station put the number of students who suffered from food poisoning at 89 and and said the incident was being probed as a medico-legal case (MLC).

