More than 14k apply for 194 police posts in Maha's Gondia

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 31-12-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 18:39 IST
A total of 14,676 persons have applied for 194 police posts in Gondia district in Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

These posts comprise 172 for constables, for which 13,635 applications have come in, and 22 for drivers, for which 1,041persons have applied, he added.

Hall tickets have been issued and the schedule for physical and ground tests has been prepared, with the entire recruitment process expected to be completed by February, Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pingale said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

