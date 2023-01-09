Kolkata police say they are on the trail of a terror 'controller'

Detectives of Kolkata Police's special task force are on the trail of a suspect based in a northern state, who is believed to be the ''controller'' of two alleged IS terrorists arrested last week in West Bengal, a police official said on Monday.

He, however, did not divulge the name of the state but said STF teams have already visited some of its districts in search of acquaintances of the two men who too are reportedly operating for the IS, he said.

The STF officers are continuously monitoring the situation and keeping a tab on some of the contacts who were found on the list of the two accused terrorists.

''We are also contemplating raiding some places which the two arrested IS men frequently visited,'' he said.

Meanwhile, a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers on Monday grilled the two suspected terrorists of the IS terror module who were arrested from Howrah last week at Kolkata Police's headquarters at Lalbazar to learn more about the duo's role, he said.

''This is a normal procedure. A team of NIA officers today questioned these two. We have got requests from other investigating agencies to grill them,'' he said.

From one of the two, the police have found a note which seems to be an oath ('Bayat') in Arabic taking allegiance to the IS, the official said. The note was in a handwritten diary.

Last Friday evening, the STF detectives arrested the two alleged terrorists from Howrah's Tikiapara following inputs from central government agencies.

The two, one of whom is an MTech engineering student and a resident of Tikiapara's Aftabuddin Munshi Lane, were in touch with IS functionaries in Pakistan and West Asia, police have claimed.

