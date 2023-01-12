Left Menu

Business school, police ink pact for cyber security

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-01-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 19:25 IST
The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Thursday said it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) to take up joint research on cyber security in areas of mutual interest.

The MoU was signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Cyberabad Police, Kalmeshwar Shingenavar and ISB Institute of Data Science executive director Professor Manish Gangwar in the presence of ISB Dean professor Madan Pillutla on ISB Hyderabad campus, a release from ISB said.

The MoU aims also to collectively publish reports that inform policy practices in cyber security, create projects for ISB’s students of AMPBA (advanced management programme in business analytics) to work on as a part of their course and strive to organise joint conferences and workshops to bring together academia, government, policy, and industry, said the release.

Kalmeshwar said cyber crimes are growing. After the pandemic, cyber crimes have become a major challenge not just for India but for all law enforcement agencies the worldover. The senior police official hoped that this partnership with ISB Institute of Data Science would help in better policy formulation and enforcement to prevent cybercrime.

Professor Manish Gangwar said, ''I am glad that ISB Institute of Data Science is joining hands with Cyberabad police in its efforts to further strengthen cyber security through the use of state-of-the-art research in data science.”

