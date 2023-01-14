Left Menu

Indian-origin student receives scholarship for research in advanced water treatment using membrane technology

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 14-01-2023 12:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 11:41 IST
Indian-origin student receives scholarship for research in advanced water treatment using membrane technology
Representative Image Image Credit: Picpedia
  • Country:
  • United States

An Indian-American PhD student has received a fellowship from the American Membrane Technology Association (AMTA) and the US Bureau of Reclamation for undertaking cutting-edge and innovative research in the field of advanced treatment of alternative water supplies.

Harsh Patel, a Chemical Engineering PhD student and Graduate Research Assistant at the University of Michigan was named among the four recipients of the USD 11,750 fellowship, said the AMTA statement.

Patel's research looks at establishing novel low water content membranes capable of selectively removing targeted ions to meet rising water and energy demands, it said.

Innovations in membrane technology have significant potential to reduce the cost, energy, and environmental impact of advanced treatment of recycling wastewater and seawater that would offer clean, safe, abundant, and cost-effective water supplies in arid areas.

''I am extremely pleased to have received this honour knowing that successful work in this area will have direct implications on global problems like water scarcity,'' said Patel.

Patel did his Bachelor's in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 2021 and is currently associated with Michigan's Kamcev Lab which aims to develop next-generation polymeric materials for water treatment and energy generation and storage applications.

Patel is set to attend the 2023 Membrane Technology Conference and Exposition to share his research through a podium presentation or poster in Knoxville in February.

The AMTA and Reclamation Fellowships together award four scholarships each year to support graduate students who are pursuing a full-time Master's degree or a PhD student conducting research in the advancements needed to pursue innovation in membrane technologies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023