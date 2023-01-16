Left Menu

Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar resigns

Vig, the varsitys senior-most professor, is Panjab Universitys first woman officiating vice-chancellor.Kumar submitted his resignation on January 10 and it was accepted on January 13.His resignation came amid allegations of malpractices and corruption at the university.In December, the teachers association and some senators wrote to Dhankhar, alleging malpractices and corruption at the university.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-01-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 18:35 IST
Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar resigns
  • Country:
  • India

Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar has tendered his resignation after a group of senators and the Panjab University Teachers' Association alleged ''malpractice and corruption'' at the varsity.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the varsity chancellor, has accepted Kumar's resignation, officials said.

Dhankhar has also instructed Dean (University Instructions) Renu Vig to perform the role of vice-chancellor till further orders. Vig, the varsity's senior-most professor, is Panjab University's first woman officiating vice-chancellor.

Kumar submitted his resignation on January 10 and it was accepted on January 13.

His resignation came amid allegations of ''malpractices and corruption'' at the university.

In December, the teachers' association and some senators wrote to Dhankhar, alleging ''malpractices and corruption'' at the university. It had requested an independent probe into allegations of arbitrary appointments on some key positions and the promotion of ''gift culture''.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, senior Panjab University Fellow and Additional Advocate General of India Satya Pal Jain said many complaints had reached the Vice-President's Office and added that the Centre had zero tolerance towards corruption.

When asked, Jain said that he was not aware if Kumar was asked to resign. However, he accepted that Kumar had submitted his resignation on January 10.

Jain added that a search committee would be formed to select the new vice-chancellor.

Kumar had joined as Panjab University's 13th vice-chancellor in 2018. He was given a three-year extension in 2021, with his term set to expire in June 2024.

Before joining the varsity, Kumar was Director, Dean and Head of Institute of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023