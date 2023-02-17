Book on India-Australia relationship released

A book on the cooporation and strategic relationships between India and Australia was released here on Friday.

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell received the book, titled 'India and Australia Strengthening International Cooperations through Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative,' from former Vice Chancellor of Central University of Kerala G Gopakumar at a function held here.

Australian Consul General for South India, Sarah Kirlew was also present during the event.

Compiled by the Center for Public Policy Research (CPPR) and Monash University with the support of the Australian Department of Foreign Trade, the book is a compilation of research papers written by scholars from India, ASEAN countries and Australia on strengthening international cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The book has three sections based on key sessions of the Australia-India Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative Partnership (AIIPOIP) Conference held in Kochi last year, a statement here said.

The three themes of discussion include maritime security, tackling the issue of marine debris, litter in the Bay of Bengal and the importance of smart ports, it said.

While delivering his speech, Gopakumar said this book is an attempt to highlight three major aspects connecting India and Australia in the context of the Indian Ocean as well as the Indo-Pacific region.

''Broadly, it covers the potential area of the cooporation and strategic relationships between India and Australia, some of the areas that we have not developed but possibilities and potentialities are existing,'' he said.

The book also attempts to analyse the role that small ports can play in developing maritime relationships, he said adding that it generally focuses on cooperation and the strategies through which India and Australia can move together and strengthen international relations in future.

D Dhanuraj, Chairman, Center for Public Policy Research and Prasant Jena, Operations, Head, CPPR were among those who attended the programme, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)