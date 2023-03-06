Umesh Pal murder: Muslim hostel at Allahabad University sealed after arrest of accused from premises

Authorities have vacated and sealed the Muslim hostel of Allahabad University here following the arrest of a man in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the sensational BSP MLA murder case, officials said on Monday. The name of Sadakat Khan, a resident of Ghazipur and a LLB student at the Allahabad University, appeared in the Umesh Pal murder case following which he was arrested from the hostel by the STF last Monday, they said.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the killing of former BSP legislator Raju Pal, was gunned down on February 24 outside his home in Dhoomanganj in Prayagraj. While Umesh Pal succumbed the same day, his two security personnel died later during treatment. The man who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal -- Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman -- was gunned down in an encounter with Prayagraj police early Monday, officials said.

ACP Shivkuti Rajesh Kumar Yadav said all the rooms of the Muslim hostel run by the Muslim Literary Association, have been vacated and sealed. A notice issued by hostel superintendent Irfan Ahmad Khan put up on the notice board said, ''It has been decided in the March 5, 2023, meeting of the hostel authority that seeing the current circumstances, all the students should vacate their rooms along with their belongings by March 6.'' ''From March 6, 2023, to Eid, the hostel will remain closed. Disciplinary action will be initiated against those who do not comply with (the order),'' it said.

Irfan Ahmad Khan told PTI, ''Keeping in mind the security of other students, the rooms of the hostel have been vacated and the hostel sealed.'' A war of words had broken out between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party over Sadakat Khan following Umesh Pal's killing, with both citing his pictures with leaders to point fingers at each other. The BJP attacked the SP over a purported picture of Sadakat Khan with Akhilesh Yadav while the SP chief hit back by posting images of Khan with some BJP leaders.

The Congress, meanwhile, alleged that both the Samajwadi Party and the BJP are hand-in-gloves with criminals and were two sides of the same coin.

After Umesh Pal's killing, Akhilesh Yadav had questioned the law and order situation in the state. In a counter-attack, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had accused the SP of sheltering mafias and had vowed to destroy them.

Among those booked in the case is a gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed.

Commissioner of Prayagraj Police Ramit Sharma had on February 27 said Sadakat Khan's name had appeared in the conspiracy of the Umesh Pal murder case. ''Khan has given the names of some people involved in this conspiracy. He has also given information about calls made through social media apps. ''His room was searched by the police team in his presence. While returning, he tried to flee but fell after colliding with a divider and fell. He has sustained some injuries,'' Sharma had said.

