Left Menu

Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains urges teachers to enrol their wards in government schools

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-03-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 21:25 IST
Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains urges teachers to enrol their wards in government schools
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Monday urged all the teachers and principals of the department to enrol their children in government schools.

In a letter to government teachers, school heads and teachers' associations, Bains said, ''Let us be a part of the efforts being made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to make the state 'Rangla (vibrant) Punjab'''.

The minister said he is following the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and continuously striving to provide qualitative education to students by making the school education system up to date.

He said he is very happy to see the dedication of the teachers towards 'Mission 100 per cent'.

The scheme is aimed at empowering schools to achieve 100 per cent results.

Referring to the admission campaign, Bains said its purpose is not only to increase the number of students but to also restore the confidence of the common people by connecting the society with government schools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023