Four girl students hospitalised after consuming nutrient pills in Ooty

A competition among students of Government Urdu School here to consume iron and nutrient tablets, landed four girls in hospital on Monday, police said.

The tablets are provided by the Health Department to the students for daily consumption every month. There are 249 students studying in the school. As the students were given 50 tablets each, four girl students of class 8 arranged for a competition to see that who consumes the maximum number of tablets, police said.

After consuming the tablets continuously, the girls fell unconscious in the classroom and were rushed to the Government Hospital here. Later, they were taken to Coimbatore Government Hospital for further treatment, they said.

