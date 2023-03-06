Left Menu

Four girl students hospitalised after consuming nutrient pills in Ooty

As the students were given 50 tablets each, four girl students of class 8 arranged for a competition to see that who consumes the maximum number of tablets, police said.After consuming the tablets continuously, the girls fell unconscious in the classroom and were rushed to the Government Hospital here. Later, they were taken to Coimbatore Government Hospital for further treatment, they said.

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 06-03-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 23:09 IST
Four girl students hospitalised after consuming nutrient pills in Ooty
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A competition among students of Government Urdu School here to consume iron and nutrient tablets, landed four girls in hospital on Monday, police said.

The tablets are provided by the Health Department to the students for daily consumption every month. There are 249 students studying in the school. As the students were given 50 tablets each, four girl students of class 8 arranged for a competition to see that who consumes the maximum number of tablets, police said.

After consuming the tablets continuously, the girls fell unconscious in the classroom and were rushed to the Government Hospital here. Later, they were taken to Coimbatore Government Hospital for further treatment, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023