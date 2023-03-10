Class 10 Board examination begins in Odisha

The annual Class 10 board examination began in 318 centres across Odisha on Friday with more than 5.4 lakh students appearing in the test. The summative assessment II of Class-10 students is conducted by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE). The examination will continue till March 20.

Odisha BSE President Ramashis Hazra said the examination started at 8 am. Students have been instructed to reach one hour early. All exams are being held in the first sitting.

The official said the students were directed to only carry their admit cards, blue and black pens, pencils and geometry boxes. No other items including electronic watches were allowed inside the examination centre. Odisha's School Mass and Education Minister SR Dash said, ''The examination started peacefully everywhere. The question papers were distributed to the students at 7:45 am in the first sitting.'' The minister said all necessary precautions have been taken for the peaceful conduct of the exam. The examination is being started at 8 am keeping in view the rising heat across the state.

