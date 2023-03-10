Left Menu

Class 10 Board examination begins in Odisha

The annual Class 10 board examination began in 318 centres across Odisha on Friday with more than 5.4 lakh students appearing in the test. The summative assessment II of Class-10 students is conducted by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-03-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 12:47 IST
Class 10 Board examination begins in Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The annual Class 10 board examination began in 318 centres across Odisha on Friday with more than 5.4 lakh students appearing in the test. The summative assessment II of Class-10 students is conducted by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE). The examination will continue till March 20.

Odisha BSE President Ramashis Hazra said the examination started at 8 am. Students have been instructed to reach one hour early. All exams are being held in the first sitting.

The official said the students were directed to only carry their admit cards, blue and black pens, pencils and geometry boxes. No other items including electronic watches were allowed inside the examination centre. Odisha's School Mass and Education Minister SR Dash said, ''The examination started peacefully everywhere. The question papers were distributed to the students at 7:45 am in the first sitting.'' The minister said all necessary precautions have been taken for the peaceful conduct of the exam. The examination is being started at 8 am keeping in view the rising heat across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023