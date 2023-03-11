Left Menu

Meghalaya CM seeks exemption of CUET for state students

Updated: 11-03-2023 18:34 IST
Meghalaya CM seeks exemption of CUET for state students
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking exemption of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for students of the northeastern state seeking admission into various varsities for the current academic session.

In the letter, Sangma said that the recent assembly election has resulted in the delay of the state board examination giving students ''unprecedented challenges'' to attempt the CUET exams.

He also said that the state government has taken steps to set up a state university for which the administration will soon be receiving the approval of the Governor of Meghalaya.

“In light of the above, and as most of the colleges in the state are affiliated to the North Eastern Hill University, I request your good office to kindly exempt the state of Meghalaya from conducting the CUET,” Sangma said in his March 10 letter.

Last year, the Central government had exempted the students of Meghalaya from CUET following a request made by the chief minister.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education recently issued a circular stating that students appearing for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination 2023 need to sit for the CUET if they intend on applying to central universities for their undergraduate studies.

It also added that HSSLC students from Meghalaya who wish to pursue further studies in universities and colleges across the country have to appear for the CUET which is mandatory to secure admission in undergraduate courses.

