Odisha: Student found hanging in hostel room in Berhampur University

A 22-year-old postgraduate student at Berhampur University was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room on the institute's campus on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Tarini Prasad Biswal, was a student of Industrial Relations and Personnel Management (IR&PM) Department and a resident of Tirtola in Jagatsinghpur district, a police officer said.

''Biswal was alone in his room in New Gents Hostel as his roommate had gone to his native village. Some students saw the man hanging from the ceiling, through the window of his room and informed the warden,'' Gopalpur police station in-charge Sarada Prasan Das said.

A case was registered and his family informed, he said.

Prima facie, it seems to be a suicide case but the reason for it is not yet known, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

