Left Menu

Odisha: Student found hanging in hostel room in Berhampur University

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 11-03-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 20:01 IST
Odisha: Student found hanging in hostel room in Berhampur University
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old postgraduate student at Berhampur University was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room on the institute's campus on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Tarini Prasad Biswal, was a student of Industrial Relations and Personnel Management (IR&PM) Department and a resident of Tirtola in Jagatsinghpur district, a police officer said.

''Biswal was alone in his room in New Gents Hostel as his roommate had gone to his native village. Some students saw the man hanging from the ceiling, through the window of his room and informed the warden,'' Gopalpur police station in-charge Sarada Prasan Das said.

A case was registered and his family informed, he said.

Prima facie, it seems to be a suicide case but the reason for it is not yet known, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global
3
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
4
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023