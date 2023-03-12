Left Menu

MP: Class 12 student found hanging in her house; cops suspect suicide due to exam stress

PTI | Chhatarpur | Updated: 12-03-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 21:01 IST
A 16-year-old student of class 12 was found hanging from a fan at her house in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Sunday, police said. According to her family members, it is a case of suicide as the girl was depressed over not doing well in the ongoing exams, a police official said, adding the victim's kin had counselled her.

''The girl was found hanging from the fan on Sunday when her family members returned from agricultural fields in Tatam village, some 40 km away from the Chhatarpur district headquarters,'' said assistant sub-inspector BS Thakur.

