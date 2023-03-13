Left Menu

Assam board exam: General science question paper leaked, test cancelled

The papers are kept at police stations and taken to examination centres only on the morning of the test day, Pegu added.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-03-2023 09:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 09:45 IST
Assam board exam: General science question paper leaked, test cancelled
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Government on Monday said the general science question paper of the Class 10 state board exam was leaked and the test has been cancelled.

A police case was filed and the CID has been ordered to investigate the matter, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.

''Last night, Secondary Education Board, Assam (SEBA) got some clue that today's paper (general science) has been leaked. Accordingly, the exam was cancelled. The next date will be announced in due course of time,'' Pegu told reporters here.

A detailed probe will reveal the source of the leak and the culprits behind it, he said.

''There is no question of involvement of teachers. The papers are kept at police stations and taken to examination centres only on the morning of the test day,'' Pegu added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

