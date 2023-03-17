Chandrasekhar Reddy wins Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor teachers’ MLC poll

Chandrasekhar Reddy Parvathareddy, an independent candidate, won the Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor teachers' constituency Legislative Council election on Friday, an official said. Counting of votes for the biennial poll started at 8 am on Thursday and continued till 3 am on Friday. Parvathareddy defeated his nearest competitor Babu Reddy Pokkireddy by a majority of 1,043 votes, said the official. Out of 24,291 votes, Parvathareddy bagged 11,714 while Pokkireddy got 10,671, and 1,906 votes were declared null and void, returning officer and Chittoor District Collector M. Hari Narayan said. Parvathareddy is said to have been supported by the ruling YSRCP. Polling for eight MLC seats -- three graduates, two teachers and three local authorities' constituencies -- in the biennial elections for the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council were held on Monday. Graduate constituencies include Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam, Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor and Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool. Teachers' constituencies include Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor and Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool while Srikakulam, West Godavari and Kurnool are the local authorities' constituencies. Declaration of official results for the remaining constituencies are awaited.

