Left Menu

Chandrasekhar Reddy wins Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor teachers’ MLC poll

Chandrasekhar Reddy Parvathareddy, an independent candidate, won the Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor teachers constituency Legislative Council election on Friday, an official said. Graduate constituencies include Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam, Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor and Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool. Teachers constituencies include Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor and Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool while Srikakulam, West Godavari and Kurnool are the local authorities constituencies.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 17-03-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 21:12 IST
Chandrasekhar Reddy wins Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor teachers’ MLC poll
  • Country:
  • India

Chandrasekhar Reddy Parvathareddy, an independent candidate, won the Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor teachers' constituency Legislative Council election on Friday, an official said. Counting of votes for the biennial poll started at 8 am on Thursday and continued till 3 am on Friday. Parvathareddy defeated his nearest competitor Babu Reddy Pokkireddy by a majority of 1,043 votes, said the official. Out of 24,291 votes, Parvathareddy bagged 11,714 while Pokkireddy got 10,671, and 1,906 votes were declared null and void, returning officer and Chittoor District Collector M. Hari Narayan said. Parvathareddy is said to have been supported by the ruling YSRCP. Polling for eight MLC seats -- three graduates, two teachers and three local authorities' constituencies -- in the biennial elections for the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council were held on Monday. Graduate constituencies include Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam, Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor and Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool. Teachers' constituencies include Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor and Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool while Srikakulam, West Godavari and Kurnool are the local authorities' constituencies. Declaration of official results for the remaining constituencies are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023