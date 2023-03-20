Left Menu

Maha: BJP MLC decides against accepting pension in support of OPS demand by teachers

A new member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Monday requested the deputy chairperson not to grant him a pension as a legislator in solidarity with teachers and other state government employees who are on strike for restoring the Old Pension Scheme OPS.The MLC, Dnyaneshwar Mhatre, is a first-time member of the upper house.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 15:52 IST
Maha: BJP MLC decides against accepting pension in support of OPS demand by teachers
  • Country:
  • India

A new member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Monday requested the deputy chairperson not to grant him a pension as a legislator in solidarity with teachers and other state government employees who are on strike for restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The MLC, Dnyaneshwar Mhatre, is a first-time member of the upper house. He belongs to BJP and represents the Konkan region teachers' constituency.

In a letter addressed to Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, Mhatre said, ''I have been a consistent supporter of the old pension scheme for teachers and non-teachers in Maharashtra. I hereby refuse to accept any pension to be given as MLC to me in future.'' Lakhs of employees, including nursing staff of government hospitals and teachers, have been on strike since March 14 for the OPS restoration demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023