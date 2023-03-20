Left Menu

Cancer, high BP, diabetes have treatment in Ayurveda but not in allopathy: Ramdev

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 20-03-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 21:51 IST
Cancer, high BP, diabetes have treatment in Ayurveda but not in allopathy: Ramdev
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Yoga guru Swami Ramdev once again targeted the allopathic system of medicine, saying that there is no cure for diseases like cancer, hypertension and diabetes in allopathy, whereas through Ayurveda they can be eradicated from the root.

Ramdev made the remark while addressing the closing session of the International Ayurveda Conclave-2023 organised under the joint aegis of Uttarakhand Ayurved University and Deendayal Kamdhenu Gaushala Samiti on Sunday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj, and vice chancellor of Ayurveda University Sunil Joshi also attended the programme.

Noting the importance and medical properties of cow's milk, Ramdev said it increases the body's immunity. It “cures” many diseases naturally, he said, adding people around the world have it. Ramdev claimed that diseases like cancer have been cured by the combination of cow urine extract and Ayurvedic medicines in his institute.

While addressing the students of Ayurveda, the Yoga guru said that there is no cure for diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancer in allopaths whereas Ayurveda has remedies for all these illnesses. The Yoga guru has been in controversy with Ramdev in the past for making such statements against allopathic medicine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

