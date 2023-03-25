Venezuela's Maduro to attend summit in Dominican Republic -summit official
Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2023 06:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 06:39 IST
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will attend the Ibero-American summit hosted by the Dominican Republic, a summit official said on Friday.
"We welcome President Nicolas Maduro, who is on his way to the Dominican Republic," said Marian Cruz, the master of ceremonies for the event.
