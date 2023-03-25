Left Menu

Maha Assembly prorogued as Budget session ends

The Maharashtra legislative assembly was prorogued on Saturday at the end of the Budget session here. The monsoon session of the state legislature will be held in Mumbai from July 17.The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature commenced on February 27 with the governor addressing the joint sitting of both Houses.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 18:01 IST
The Maharashtra legislative assembly was prorogued on Saturday at the end of the Budget session here. The prorogation order issued by Governor Ramesh Bais was read out by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar. The monsoon session of the state legislature will be held in Mumbai from July 17.

The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature commenced on February 27 with the governor addressing the joint sitting of both Houses. The state budget was presented on March 9. There were a total of 18 working days during the month-long session.

