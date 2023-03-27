Left Menu

Free power scheme: Kejriwal govt smells conspiracy, orders audit of discoms

Delhi Power Minister Atishi on Monday alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to stop the free electricity scheme in the national capital and said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered an audit of all power discoms to uncover the truth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 20:10 IST
Delhi Power Minister Atishi on Monday alleged that a ''conspiracy'' is being hatched to stop the free electricity scheme in the national capital and said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered an audit of all power discoms to ''uncover the truth''. ''Some officials are trying to stop the scheme in connivance with the Lieutenant Governor,'' she alleged at a press conference. Immediate reaction from the LG office was not available.

Atishi said agencies empanelled with the Comptroller and Auditor General of India will conduct the audit and directions in this regard will be issued in two to three days.

''A conspiracy is being hatched at a high level to stop free electricity being provided by the Kejriwal government. Files are not being shown to the chief minister and the power minister... It shows that something is amiss,'' Atishi claimed.

''Government-appointed experts in discom boards were removed earlier and now questions are being raised if the LG is colluding with the discoms,'' she alleged.

Atishi said the chief minister has ordered an audit of the subsidy being provided to the discoms to ascertain how this money was being used and if there were any discrepancies. ''The special audit will uncover the truth behind the conspiracy to stop the free electricity scheme and bring those responsible to justice,'' a statement from the power minister's office read.

''It is imperative that the audit is conducted to ensure that the free electricity scheme is not compromised by any vested interests or hidden agendas,'' it said.

