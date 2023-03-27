Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Nashville school shooting leaves multiple victims, suspect dead

The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter that it responded to the scene and there are "multiple patients." It did not say if any victims were killed or how many may have been wounded. "An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead," police said on Twitter.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 22:05 IST
A shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday morning, left multiple victims before police "engaged" the gunman, leaving the suspect dead, local officials said.

The shooting happened at The Covenant School, where the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a tweet that the suspect was dead but did not specify exactly what led to the death. It did not specify whether the suspect was male or female. The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter that it responded to the scene and there are "multiple patients." It did not say if any victims were killed or how many may have been wounded.

"An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead," police said on Twitter. The Covenant School, founded in 2001, is a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville with about 200 students, according to the school's website. The school serves preschool through 6th graders and held an active shooter training program in 2022, WTVF-TV reported.

Nashville police did not immediately return calls for more details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

