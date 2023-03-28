Govt examining OBC reservation in all-India quota seats of state agri varsities
- Country:
- India
The issue of implementation of OBC reservation in all-India quota seats of state agricultural universities is under examination, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.
In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Tomar said: ''The issue of implementation of OBC reservation in All India Quota (AIQ) Seats of State Agricultural Universities is under examination.'' He was replying to a query whether the government has received legal opinion from legal affairs on implementation of OBC reservation in All India Quota Seats of State Agricultural Universities.
A K P Chinraj, the DMK MP from Tamil Nadu, asked whether the government has received legal opinion on implementation of OBC reservation in All India Quota Seats of State Agricultural Universities and whether the centre proposes to implement it.
While replying to another question, Tomar said, ''the budget allocation of the Ministry of Agriculture (including DARE) and the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying is 2.92 per cent of total budget allocation during the year 2023-24.'' DARE refers to the Department of Agricultural Research and Education.
The budget allocation to the agriculture sector was 3.90 per cent during 2021-22 and 3.51 per cent during 2022-23, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Singh Tomar
- the Ministry of Agriculture
- All India Quota
- All India Quota Seats of State Agricultural Universities
- State Agricultural Universities
- India
- DARE
- All India Quota Seats of State Agricultural Universities
- Lok Sabha
- Animal Husbandry & Dairying
- Union Agriculture
- Tamil Nadu
- Tomar
ALSO READ
Govt seeks condemnation of Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks in Lok Sabha; asks him to apologise.
Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rahul's remarks on democracy, House adjourned till 2 PM
Lok Sabha proceedings briefly adjourned amidst uproarious scenes over Rahul Gandhi's democracy in India remarks.
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amidst uproarious scenes over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks in UK
Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rahul's remarks on democracy, House adjourned till 2 PM