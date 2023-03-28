Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh has spent Rs 13,112 cr for the welfare of SCs till Feb: Minister

The Andhra Pradesh government has utilized Rs 13,112 crore of the Rs 18,518 crore Scheduled Castes sub-plan funds allotted to various departments till February, State Minister Merugu Nagarjuna said on Tuesday.The Minster for Social Justice held a meeting with the representatives of 43 government departments and deliberated on the utilization of these funds.He said that the usage of funds should increase further while noting that the money earmarked must be utilised only for the welfare of Scheduled Castes.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 28-03-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 19:40 IST
Andhra Pradesh has spent Rs 13,112 cr for the welfare of SCs till Feb: Minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has utilized Rs 13,112 crore of the Rs 18,518 crore Scheduled Castes sub-plan funds allotted to various departments till February, State Minister Merugu Nagarjuna said on Tuesday.

The Minster for Social Justice held a meeting with the representatives of 43 government departments and deliberated on the utilization of these funds.

He said that the usage of funds should increase further while noting that the money earmarked must be utilised only for the welfare of Scheduled Castes. ''Some departments have asked for more funds and the government has sanctioned them, resulting in the additional budget going up to Rs 20,605 crore,'' Nagarjuna said.

The Minister noted that some departments are lagging in utilising the funds while some have exceeded, prompting the government incorporate a grading system.

The departments which have utilised the funds between 76 per cent and 100 per cent have been categorized as A Grade, 51 per cent to 75 per cent as B Grade, 26 per cent to 50 per cent as C Grade and under 25 per cent as D Grade.

According to the Minister, electrical, civil supplies, public health, industries, education, SC Gurukul and few other departments have excelled in utilising the funds. Requesting some under performing departments to make better use of the funds, Nagarjuna clarified that the leftover money will not be allowed to be carried forward to the next fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

 Sweden
4
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023