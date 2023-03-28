Andhra Pradesh has spent Rs 13,112 cr for the welfare of SCs till Feb: Minister

The Andhra Pradesh government has utilized Rs 13,112 crore of the Rs 18,518 crore Scheduled Castes sub-plan funds allotted to various departments till February, State Minister Merugu Nagarjuna said on Tuesday.

The Minster for Social Justice held a meeting with the representatives of 43 government departments and deliberated on the utilization of these funds.

He said that the usage of funds should increase further while noting that the money earmarked must be utilised only for the welfare of Scheduled Castes. ''Some departments have asked for more funds and the government has sanctioned them, resulting in the additional budget going up to Rs 20,605 crore,'' Nagarjuna said.

The Minister noted that some departments are lagging in utilising the funds while some have exceeded, prompting the government incorporate a grading system.

The departments which have utilised the funds between 76 per cent and 100 per cent have been categorized as A Grade, 51 per cent to 75 per cent as B Grade, 26 per cent to 50 per cent as C Grade and under 25 per cent as D Grade.

According to the Minister, electrical, civil supplies, public health, industries, education, SC Gurukul and few other departments have excelled in utilising the funds. Requesting some under performing departments to make better use of the funds, Nagarjuna clarified that the leftover money will not be allowed to be carried forward to the next fiscal.

