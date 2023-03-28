Increase sampling to detect H3N2 cases in Himachal: Health minister to CMOs

Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil on Tuesday directed Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to increase sampling to detect the cases of H3N2 influenza.

The minister said that a meeting was held with the officials of the health department and instructions have been issued to observe precautions like wearing masks and washing hands.

About 150 samples will be sent for genome sequencing. Secretary health Sudha Devi also said that all CMOs of all the districts have been directed to increase sampling to detect cases.

