Left Menu

Increase sampling to detect H3N2 cases in Himachal: Health minister to CMOs

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-03-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 19:48 IST
Increase sampling to detect H3N2 cases in Himachal: Health minister to CMOs
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil on Tuesday directed Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to increase sampling to detect the cases of H3N2 influenza.

The minister said that a meeting was held with the officials of the health department and instructions have been issued to observe precautions like wearing masks and washing hands.

About 150 samples will be sent for genome sequencing. Secretary health Sudha Devi also said that all CMOs of all the districts have been directed to increase sampling to detect cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

 Sweden
4
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023