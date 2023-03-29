Left Menu

US adds trade restrictions to 5 Chinese firms over alleged role in Uyghur repression

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2023 02:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 02:13 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration on Tuesday imposed new trade restrictions on five Chinese companies for allegedly aiding in Beijing's repression of the Uyghurs.

The companies "have been implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention and high-technology surveillance against the Uyghur people and members of other Muslim minority groups," in Xinjiang, the Commerce Department said in a posting in the Federal Register.

