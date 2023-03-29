Ad to hire nano-science temporary lecturer at Rs 300 per class triggers uproar in Bengal

An advertisement by West Bengal's Bankura University to hire temporary lecturers for specialised subjects such as nano-science, at a rate of just Rs 300 per class, has triggered an uproar in the state with the BJP accusing the TMC-run government of "forcing" educated youth to work in an "undignified manner".

The advertisement on March 24 was for the recruitment of special lecturer, "on a purely temporary basis", for teaching subjects such as electronics and nano-science. The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, attached an image of the advertisement with his tweet attacking the state government. In response to Adhikari's tweet, State Education Minister Bratya Basu slammed the BJP leader on the micro-blogging site, saying ''in his hurry to react to an innocent advertisement of an autonomous institution,'' he has dished out "concocted facts".

Attaching the image of the advertisement, Adhikari tweeted ''Recruitment scenario in WB:- Position: Special Lecturer, Qualification: MSc in Physics with PhD. Job: Teaching subjects like Electronics and Nano Science. Remuneration: Rs. 300/class, maximum four classes/week, i.e Rs. 4800/month. Terms: No TA and DA and doesn't guarantee permanent position.'' ''The bankrupt WB Government is making the 'Appointing Authorities' defunct by strategically constricting their role. What would The WB College Service Commission … do if positions are being filled with temporary staff,'' the Nandigram MLA tweeted.

Adhikari also claimed that the state government is appointing temporary home guards instead of police personnel, contractual consultants in CMO and temporary lecturers in place of professors. ''Is this the fate of our Youth? Forced to work in such an undignified manner,'' he wondered.

Confirming that the advertisement had been issued by ''an autonomous higher educational institution'', the state education minister said in his tweet ''The opposition leader has dished out some concocted facts in his hurry to react to an innocent advertisement of an autonomous institution." Basu asserted ''One should understand that we do not meddle with the autonomy of universities like the central government.'' The advertisement of the Bankura University, shared by many on social media said ''inviting applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Special lecturer on a purely temporary basis in the department of physics. There are a maximum four positions available, with a minimum qualification of M Sc in Physics with NET or PhD. The positions are specialised with one for Electronics, two for Nano Science and one open. ''The selected candidates will be required to teach a maximum of four classes per week, with a remuneration of Rs 300 per class. In case enough number of suitable candidates are not found, the number of classes per week may be increased.'' Bankura University Vice Chancellor Debnarayan Bandyopadhyay excused himself from commenting by citing a meeting when contacted by PTI for his views on the matter.

