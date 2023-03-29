Students protesting outside DU women's college against harassment incident detained: AISA

Several students protesting outside Delhi University's Indraprastha College for Women against alleged harassment of the college students were detained by police, Left-affiliated AISA alleged on Wednesday. The All India Students' Association (AISA) also claimed that some of the protesters were manhandled. The students had gathered to stage a protest after some men scaled the college's boundary walls during a fest and misbehaved with the women students on Tuesday. "AISA activists had called for a protest at 11 am on March 29 demanding accountability on behalf of the Delhi Police and arrest of those involved in the harassment of students. The Delhi Police showed up and brutally detained several of our activists in the most inhumane way possible," the students body said in a statement. It further said the student activists were taken to the Burari police station.

"This entire incident is a proof of the Delhi Police's inability to stand for justice and catch the real culprits. They instead detain students who rightfully demand a safe and secure campus. On one hand, the goons are escorted out from the college ensuring no harm to them and on the other, the victims and those raising their voices are detained in the most ruthless manner possible," the statement added. Reacting on the development, the Delhi Police said the protesting students were asked to disperse as their protest was declared unlawful and no permission was granted. ''... when the protesters did not disperse, 26 people were removed from the site without the use of any force. They were released after removing them from the spot in police vehicles. At present, the situation is normal,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Students at the Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) had alleged that some men scaled the institute's boundary walls during a fest on Tuesday and ''harassed several students''.

An AISA activist had alleged that the men were heard chanting ''Miranda, IP dono hamara (Miranda House and Indraprastha College both are ours)'' and ''Miranda nahi chhoda to IP bhi nahi chhodenge (We did not leave Miranda, we won't leave IP either)''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)