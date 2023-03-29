China will unleash potential of consumption, investment - Premier Li
29-03-2023
China will strengthen macro policy adjustments and unleash the potential of consumption and investment, Chinese state radio cited Premier Li Qiang as saying on Wednesday.
The country's economy is steadily recovering this year and China has the confidence and ability to achieve full-year goals, Li told International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the Boao Forum For Asia in China's southern province of Hainan.
