China will unleash potential of consumption, investment - Premier Li

China will strengthen macro policy adjustments and unleash the potential of consumption and investment, Chinese state radio cited Premier Li Qiang as saying on Wednesday.

The country's economy is steadily recovering this year and China has the confidence and ability to achieve full-year goals, Li told International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the Boao Forum For Asia in China's southern province of Hainan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)