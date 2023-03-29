Renu Cheema Vig appointed V-C of Panjab University: V-P Secretariat
Renu Cheema Vig was on Wednesday appointed the new Vice Chancellor of Panjab University, the Vice President's Secretariat said here.
Vig is at present the Dean of University Instruction (DUI).
''Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the Chancellor, Panjab University, appointed Prof (Dr) Renu Cheema Vig, presently the Dean of University Instruction (DUI), as the Vice Chancellor of Panjab University, today,'' the Vice President's Secretariat said in a statement.
Vig has been appointed for a term of three years. Following the resignation of Raj Kumar as the Vice-Chancellor of the Panjab University, Vig has been its acting V-C since January 16. Dhankhar had constituted a three-member search-cum-selection committee on March 21 for recommending names for the post.
