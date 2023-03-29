Left Menu

Rohini Commission given extension as it couldn't complete work owing to Covid restrictions: Govt

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Social Justice and Empowerment minister Virendra Kumar said the Commission had not been able to complete its work within the time limit due to nationwide restrictions on account of COVID-19 pandemic due to which the extension was allowed by the government.The Commission is working with the various stateUnion Territories governments for finalization of the dis-ambiguation of the existing Central List of OBCs which requires more time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 18:41 IST
Rohini Commission given extension as it couldn't complete work owing to Covid restrictions: Govt
The Rohini Commission, which is examining the sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes, was granted extension as it was not able to complete its work within the time limit due to restrictions owing to the Covid pandemic, the government said on Wednesday.

The term of the Commission has been extended 14 times so far.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Social Justice and Empowerment minister Virendra Kumar said the Commission had not been able to complete its work within the time limit due to nationwide restrictions on account of COVID-19 pandemic due to which the extension was allowed by the government.

The Commission is working with the various state/Union Territories governments for finalization of the dis-ambiguation of the existing Central List of OBCs which requires more time. The five-member Commission, headed by Justice (retd) G Rohini, was formed in 2017.

