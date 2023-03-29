President Murmu to be on 2-day visit to Assam from Apr 6

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Assam for two days, beginning April 6, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. During the day, Sarma reviewed preparations for the President's scheduled visit.

Taking to Twitter, the CM said, ''Assam is looking forward to host Adarniya Rashtrapati Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji who will be on a two-day visit beginning April 6. Chaired a meeting to review preparations.'' The President is likely to visit the Kaziranga National Park to attend the two-day 'Gaj Utsav-2023' from April 6 and also go for jeep and elephant safaris, an official said. The festival is an annual event held at the national park, and this year, the departments of environment and forests of the central and the state governments are jointly organising it.

It is organised with an aim at protecting and conserving the Asiatic elephants and finding ways to resolve increasing man-elephant conflict in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)