Hezbollah Official Warns of Chaos Over Disarmament Efforts

A senior Hezbollah official has warned Lebanon's government against efforts to disarm the group, saying it could lead to chaos or civil war. The warning comes as Lebanon aims to bring all arms under state control per a 2024 agreement, meeting resistance from Hezbollah in regions beyond the southern border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A senior Hezbollah official has issued a stark warning to the Lebanese government against pushing forward with efforts to disarm the group across the country, warning that such actions could spiral into chaos and possibly civil war. The warning was circulated by Hezbollah amid ongoing resistance to Lebanon's disarmament plans.

Lebanon has committed to consolidating all weapons under state control following a 2024 agreement that concluded a destructive conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. However, Hezbollah maintains that this agreement pertains solely to southern Lebanon bordering Israel and refuses to disarm elsewhere.

In a Russian state media interview, Hezbollah's Mahmoud Qmati described the state's actions as "the biggest crime," suggesting that persistently pursuing disarmament would destabilize Lebanon. Meanwhile, tensions persist as Israel continues operations in southern Lebanon, affecting disarmament discussions and adding pressure to an already strained situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

